MI vs CSK: Rayudu smashes second-fastest 50 of season; Bumrah records his worst IPL bowling figures

Ambati Rayudu's blistering 72 from 27 balls, laced with 4 fours and 7 sixes, butchered Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling into submission as he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive 218 for four in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Rayudu's attack left MI in a state of shock after the Rohit Sharma-led outfit seemed to have got back into the match with quick wickets.

The Andhra batsman pulverized the Mumbai franchise bowlers as they conceded 82 runs in the last five overs. Rayudu added an unbeaten 102 (off 49 balls) with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 22 balls).

Rayudu smashed the second-fastest IPL 2021 fifty as he took MI bowlers to the cleaners. He is currently tied with Deepak Hooda, who had also a 20-ball half-century this season. Prithvi Shaw is first on the list with an 18-ball fifty.

Rayudu also is now tied with MS Dhoni at second place in the list of players who've hit fastest fifties for the Chennai franchise. Raina stands first with a 16-ball half-century, followed by Rayudu and Dhoni (20 deliveries each). Sam Billings is next with a 21-ball half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL edition.

Fastest half-centuries for CSK in IPL history:

Suresh Raina (16 balls) vs Punjab in 2014 MS Dhoni (20 balls) vs Mumbai in 2012 Ambati Rayudu (20 balls) vs Mumbai in 2021*

CSK, who lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over itself, were given a good start by their overseas batsmen Faf Du Plessis (50 off 28 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) and Moeen Ali (58 off 36 balls; 5x4s, 5x6s). The two added 108 runs in just over 10 overs.

Three quick wickets in 14 balls left CSK struggling at 116/4 at the end of 12 overs and in danger of getting bowled out early.

However, Rayudu had other ideas. He destroyed every bowler's figures and reputation, not sparing anyone including Jasprit Bumrah (1/56 in four overs). Dhawal Kulkarni was the other bowler to leak runs (0/48 in four overs).

It was a forgettable day for Bumrah as he recorded his most expensive spell in the history of the IPL. Previously, his worst IPL bowling figures were 1/55 against the Delhi outfit in 2015.

