Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP party days after joining, says will stay away from politics for little while

Image Source : X @YSRCP Ambati Rayudu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has decided to quit the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) days after joining the ruling Andhra Pradesh party. Rayudu, who hung his boots from IPL in May 2023, joined YSRCP on December 28, 2023.

Rayudu took the social media to confirm his decision. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You," he said in a post on X.

Rayudu joined the Andhra Pradesh-based party two days after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a 45-day sports festival named - 'Adudham Andhra' meaning 'Let's play Andhra'. The former Indian cricketer was inducted into the party in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy and Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy. "In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP had said in a post on X.

Rayudu was part of Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 title win. He had announced ahead of the season finale that the summit clash between CSK and Gujarat Titans would be his last. "2 great teams mi and csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank you all. No U-turn," he wrote on X.