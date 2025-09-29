Alzarri Joseph, West Indies fast bowler, ruled out of Test series vs India, Jason Holder declines selection West Indies have been dealt a huge blow with only three days to go in the Test series against India. After Shamar Joseph, even Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the two-match series and Jediah Blades has been named his replacement.

India and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns in the first of the two-match Test series starting October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, with only three days to go before the game starts, the visitors have been dealt a huge blow. Their fast bowler, Alzarri Josep,h has been ruled out of the entire series due to a lower back injury.

He complained of discomfort in his back while training and the subsequent scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury for the fast bowler. Joseph has been bowling brilliantly for the West Indies in the longest format of the game and did well in the previous Test series against Australia at home.

Jediah Blades has been named his replacement in the Test squad. He is currently in Sharjah and is involved in three-match T20I series against Nepal. After the conclusion of the T20I series, Blades will join the Test squad in Ahmedabad. Windies Cricket confirmed the development on its official X handle while also informing that the former captain and all-rounder Jason Holder declined selection in the Test squad as Joseph's replacement citing a planned a medical procedure.

West Indies fast bowling stocks reduce significantly

With Alzarri Joseph ruled out, West Indies' fast bowling stocks have reduced significantly. A few days ago, even Shamar Joseph was ruled out due to an undisclosed injury and Johann Layne was called up as his replacement in the Test. They have already lost three matches in the ongoing WTC cycle and without two of their best fast bowlers, their India tour has only got tougher.

West Indies Test squad for India series: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

