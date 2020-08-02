Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates unhappy as proposed women's IPL dates clash with WBBL

Image Source : BCCI Alyssa Healy during 2018 Women's T20 Challenge

Indian women's cricket welcomed the notion of an expanded four-team T20 Challenge, in UAE, during men's IPL 2020. However, many overseas stars like Australia's Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes and New Zealand's Suzie Bates responded otherwise owing to clash in dates with the Women's Big Bash League.

On Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that "the women's IPL is very much on". The four-team event is likely to be played from November 1 to 10 implying that the Indian players won't be available for the WBBL which will then be into the final stages of the edition.

"So during the WBBL.... cool," Alyssa Healy, Australia's wicketkeeper batter, said sarcastically in a tweet. "So the Indian players who've already signed WBBL contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in Australia for WBBL? Good luck with it.

Hamranpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are the likely Indian candidates for the WBBL this season.

"The IPL doesn't need the marquee players. It's already large. The women's format however does. The WBBL and BBL don't run simultaneously so why does the IPL and WIPL have to?" questioned Healy.

"If true, it's a shame," said Rachael Haynes in a tweet. "While the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other. They can be used to showcase the game and support its development around the world."

Bates, expressing her displeasure, joined the two Aussies in tweeting, "What a huge shame for both the WBBL and WIPL competitions there is a clash." England's Charlotte Edwards, meanwhile, stressed on the importance of having a window for all the women's tournaments. "Needs to be a window for Women's IPL, WBBL and The Hundred. All play a massive part in raising the standards and growing the game."

Last year, the Australians had missed the Women's T20 Challenge as the team was to take part in a pre-Ashes camp in Brisbane during that period.

Meanwhile, veteran Indian cricketer Jhulan Hoswami came in suppoprt of BCCI's decision saying, "I think as an Indian player and looking at the Indian women's game, the BCCI doing this is hugely welcome. We need this for every woman who plays the game in India. These are tough times. And unless our board supports us the game will suffer."

