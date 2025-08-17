Alyssa Healy's masterclass helps Australia A women register win against India A women Australia A women looked exceptional in the third one-day game against India A women. The two sides locked horns on August 17, and through Alyssa Healy's century, Australia A managed to register a brilliant win.

Brisbane:

Australia A and India A women locked horns in the third one-day game of the ongoing series. The two sides faced off at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on August 17, and the clash began with India A coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side got off to a good start to the game as openers Shafali Verma and Nandini Kashyap scored 52 and 28 runs, respectively. Raghvi Bist added 18 runs on the board, with Tejal Hasabnis departing on just one run.

Furthermore, Yastika Bhatia scored 42 runs in 54 deliveries, alongside skipper Radha Yadav, who added 18 runs on the board. In the first innings of the game, India A managed to score a total of 216 runs.

As for Australia A, Tahlia McGrath was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings of the game with three wickets to her name. Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, and Sianna Ginger took two wickets each, alongside Lucy Hamilton, who took one wicket as well.

Alyssa Healy’s ton helped Australia register victory

Aiming to chase down a target of 217 runs, Australia A opened their innings with Tahlia Wilson scoring 59 runs in 51 deliveries. However, the knock of opener Alyssa Healy was the key difference maker in the game. The star batter put in an exceptional performance and scored 137* runs in 85 deliveries.

Rachel Trenaman added 21* runs on the board as well. Australia A chased down the target with ease, winning the game by nine wickets. It is worth noting that this was the hosts’ first win in the one-day series, as India A had won the first two matches.

For the upcoming game, the two sides will take on each other in a one-off unofficial test match. The game is slated to begin on August 21 and will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane

