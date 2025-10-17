Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield shatter Women's World Cup record after Australia storm to 10-wicket win Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield stitched an unbeaten partnership of 202 runs to take their side home.

Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield shared a record unbeaten partnership of 202 runs to take Australia home to a massive 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16. Australia thereby became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, while Healy and Litchfield shattered the all-time ODI World Cup record of partnerships in the highest successful run-chase as the duo became the first pair to stitch a double-century stand.

Healy-Litchfield's unbeaten stand of 202 broke Jess Duffin and Meg Lanning's record (182) to now have the biggest partnership in successful run-chases for any wicket in Women's World Cup history. Four different Australian pairs feature in the top five, while New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite, in the fourth spot, are the only outliers.

Biggest partnership in successful run-chases in the Women's World Cup

202* - Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield (AUS) vs BAN - Visakhapatnam, 2025 (for 1st wicket)

182 - Jess Duffin, Meg Lanning (AUS) vs NZ - Cuttack, 2013 (for 2nd wicket)

171 - Nichole Bolton, Beth Mooney (AUS) vs WI - Taunton, 2017 (for 1st wicket)

170* - Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite (NZ) vs SL - Bristol, 2017 (for 2nd wicket)

170 - Belinda Clark, Lisa Keightley (AUS) vs SA - Lincoln, 2000 (for 1st wicket)

While Healy went on to smash a second consecutive century, Litchfield remained unbeaten on 84 off just 72 balls as Australia finished the chase in less than 25 overs and sealed a spot in the top four. Australia haven't been at their usual best, steamrolling the opponents, but they have been good enough to have won four out of their five games.

Bangladesh stood eliminated after their fourth loss of the tournament, but have pushed teams like South Africa and England in their previous games and will be keen to finish the tournament on a high. On the other hand, all six other teams, including England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are still alive in the race for the semi-finals.