Alyssa Healy makes hilarious social media post after Mitchell Starc's fifer against SRH Star Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy took to social media and made a hilarious post after her husband Mitchell Starc put in an exceptional performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals put in an excellent performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side took on the Pat Cummins-led side at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, known for posting massive totals on the board, were completely outclassed by Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. It is interesting to note that the clash between both sides began with Hyderabad coming in to bat first, hoping to post a big total on the board once more; it was the spell of ace DC pacer Mitchell Starc which had SRH perplexed.

The veteran completely outclassed SRH’s batting attack and finished with figures of 5/35 in 3.4 overs. After his brilliant fifer, it was Starc’s wife and star Australian women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy who captured the limelight with a hilarious social media post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alyssa Healy posted a picture of Starc and cheered on her WPL (Women’s Premier League) side UP Warriorz, and then went on to cheer for Delhi Capitals. Speaking of the game between DC and SRH, it was the brilliant spells of Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohit Sharma that limited Hyderabad to a score of 163 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, coming out to chase the target, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis propelled DC to a stellar start, scoring 38 and 50 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Abhishek Porel went unbeaten on a score of 34 as Delhi Capitals won the game by seven wickets.

It is interesting to note that the win was DC’s second win of the season in the two matches that they have played. On the other hand, despite a stellar start to their campaign where they defeated Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad have registered two consecutive losses, and the side will hope to improve in their upcoming game.