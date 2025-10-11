Alyssa Healy expects India to turn up in marquee World Cup clash after defeat to South Africa India and Australia gear up for a high-voltage Women's World Cup clash, with both sides eager to assert dominance. Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur highlight the growing rivalry, while Smriti Mandhana and Beth Mooney praise each other ahead of the showdown.

Visakhapatnam:

As India prepares to face Australia in a blockbuster Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, the intensity surrounding the growing rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses is palpable. With both teams eyeing supremacy, the contest is expected to be one of the most anticipated of the tournament.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy acknowledged India’s hunger to defeat her side, but made it clear that the reigning champions are equally motivated to assert their dominance.

India and Australia play each other a lot these days, so the rivalry has really blossomed. We know how much India wants to beat Australia, and we're equally driven to dominate here. That contest has become fierce over the years," Healy said while speaking to JioStar.

Despite Australia’s strong record and defending champion status, Healy played down the favourites tag, suggesting home conditions give India a significant edge.

"It's news to me that people consider us favourites for this tournament. I think it should actually favour India to take the trophy at home. They're really comfortable in their own conditions and are in a great place to challenge us,” she said.

Harmanpreet wants India to play aggressive cricket

India, however, come into the match after a loss to South Africa, with top-order consistency still a concern. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the key to overcoming Australia lies in staying aggressive and added that all the players are gunning for the challenge.

“I believe you are always on the back foot if you are not aggressive. Playing against Australia brings out the best in us as they test our limits. Defeating Australia is always challenging and special. Not only me, but all my teammates love playing against Australia,” Harmanpreet said.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana highlighted her enduring on-field rivalry with Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, calling it one of mutual respect and competition.

"The battle between me and Ellyse Perry will go on till either of us retires. There will be times when I will hit her, and there will be times when she will get me out. Ellyse Perry is a legend of the game. Watching her in franchise cricket changed a lot of things in me as an athlete, especially in terms of where I want to get to," the elegant left-hander said.