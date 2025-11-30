'Always thought I'll finish back in yellow': Faf du Plessis reacts to CSK's tribute after IPL auction pullout Faf du Plessis chose not to register for the IPL 2026 auction while pursuing an opportunity to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as his career in the Indian T20 League seems to be all but over. Du Plessis finished his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals, having played nine games in IPL 2025.

Chennai:

Faf du Plessis has opted to withdraw from the IPL 2026 auction in order to pursue the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opportunity next year. With the PSL moving to the April-May window due to the Champions Trophy earlier this year and the T20 World Cup next year from February-March, the two leagues are clashing and hence, the players have to choose one or the other and du Plessis, who played in the IPL for 14 years, seems to have played his last.

The former South Africa skipper began his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and played for the franchise for eight seasons until 2021. Du Plessis then moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next three seasons and even led the franchise before finishing up with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Du Plessis also played for the Rising Pune Supergiant for a season or two in between when the Super Kings were suspended in 2016 and 2017 and now that he has nearly finished, du Plessis acknowledged that he wanted to come back to CSK to finish up, but it wasn't to be.

"Unbelievable 10 years of my life !!! Thank you for all the memories. Always thought I will finish back in yellow for the fairytale Finish…" du Plessis wrote in the comments section of the CSK post. CSK shared a few of the best memories involving du Plessis in yellow, including his Qualifier 1 knock in IPL 2018, the trophy-winning moments from 2018 and 2021, his spectacular opening partnership with Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad and a couple of his best knocks, including the IPL 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

(Image Source : CSK INSTAGRAM)Faf du Plessis' reply to Chennai Super Kings

While du Plessis still represents and leads the Super Kings' satellite franchises in the SA20 and MLC, however, since he is 41 already and had just the Delhi Capitals bidding for him last year during the mega auction, he might have expected that there may not be many takers for him this time around. Since the Capitals released him, citing his age and that they are looking for a younger option, du Plessis chose not to go to the next auction.

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," du Plessis wrote in a statement on his social media handles on Saturday.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person," du Plessis added.