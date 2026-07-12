Alongside Sourav Ganguly, another legendary cricketer inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame

London:

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old has been honoured for his impact across all three formats of international cricket. He was one of the leading figures of England’s modern batting era, having amassed 13,797 runs in international cricket. He averaged 47.28 in Test cricket and 40.73 in ODIs, while also making a significant impact in T20Is.

“It's a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To be recognised in this way and see my name beside so many of the game's greats is truly humbling. It is the highest recognition a cricketer can receive, and I know it will take some time for it to fully sink in,” Kevin Pietersen said on being inducted.

“I feel privileged to have played across all three formats of the game, and I look back on my career with immense pride and satisfaction. I would like to thank the ICC for this wonderful honour, as well as my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who supported me throughout my journey. This recognition is one I will cherish forever,” he added.

Pietersen’s journey to the top

Pietersen’s international rise began after impressive performances in domestic cricket with Nottinghamshire and Hampshire. His aggressive style helped him secure an England call-up in 2004 and he immediately made an impression during limited-overs tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Against the Proteas, the country of his birth, Pietersen responded to a hostile atmosphere with a series of match-winning performances. He scored 454 runs in the five-match ODI series and was named Player of the Series despite England losing 4-1.

His breakthrough continued into the 2005 Ashes series, where he played a major role in England’s success. After making valuable contributions early in the series, Pietersen produced a match-defining 158 in the final Test at The Oval, helping England regain the Ashes and finishing as the series’ leading run-scorer for his team.

The batter reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings in 2007 and was selected in multiple ICC teams of the year across formats. He also became England’s leading run-scorer across international cricket in 2013. In 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board named Pietersen in England’s all-time greatest Test XI.

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