Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Allan Donald advocates for more involvement of Indian players in SA20

Allan Donald advocates for more involvement of Indian players in SA20

Former South Africa international Allan Donald expressed the desire to see more Indian cricketers playing in the SA20. He believes that it will help the tournament grow significantly and reach newer heights.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 7:49 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 7:49 IST
Allan Donald wants more Indian players in SA20
Image Source : GETTY Allan Donald

Former South Africa international Allan Donald noted that more Indian representation in the SA20 will help the tournament grow to newer heights. In 2025, former India cricketer and current batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik joined Paarl Royals and scored 130 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 121.49. Even though he couldn’t deliver consistently, the keeper-batter brought significant attention to SA20, which was key for the growth of the tournament in the Indian sub-continent.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t permit active cricketers to feature in overseas T20 leagues. The players are only allowed to participate in such tournaments after their retirement from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League. It helps the board maintain inclusivity but Donald hopes that it changes in the future as he wants to see more younger and talented Indian players in the SA20.

“Well, you know, it’s not for me to decide. Obviously, BCCI is the strongest cricket board on the planet. I think that it would be great to see younger and more talented Indian players (in SA20),” Donald was quoted as saying by News18.

He further added that the Indian cricketers coming to South Africa will help the league grow exponentially. The 58-year-old highlighted that such discussions have taken place as it will also help the tournament brand itself well and can reach a newer audience.

Related Stories
PAK vs NZ vs SA Live telecast: When and where to watch Pakistan tri-series live on TV and streaming?

PAK vs NZ vs SA Live telecast: When and where to watch Pakistan tri-series live on TV and streaming?

Rajasthan Royals set to hire former India, NCA coach ahead of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals set to hire former India, NCA coach ahead of IPL 2025

New Zealand pacer in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025, scans to decide availability

New Zealand pacer in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025, scans to decide availability

“You’ve got your established guys, you’ve got Rohit Sharma, who’s done it, who’s been around the tracks. If there are some Indian cricketers keen to play in the SA20, wow, it would be amazing. This league would grow and grow exponentially. Like I said, it’s been talked about; it’s been branded about. Will we see some more Indian cricketers coming to our shores and being a part of SA20? I sat in the first year, and I thought, this is a massive competition. The second year was even bigger, and this year we’re reaching heights that we haven’t seen before.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement