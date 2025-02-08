Allan Donald advocates for more involvement of Indian players in SA20

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Allan Donald

Former South Africa international Allan Donald noted that more Indian representation in the SA20 will help the tournament grow to newer heights. In 2025, former India cricketer and current batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik joined Paarl Royals and scored 130 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 121.49. Even though he couldn’t deliver consistently, the keeper-batter brought significant attention to SA20, which was key for the growth of the tournament in the Indian sub-continent.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t permit active cricketers to feature in overseas T20 leagues. The players are only allowed to participate in such tournaments after their retirement from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League. It helps the board maintain inclusivity but Donald hopes that it changes in the future as he wants to see more younger and talented Indian players in the SA20.

“Well, you know, it’s not for me to decide. Obviously, BCCI is the strongest cricket board on the planet. I think that it would be great to see younger and more talented Indian players (in SA20),” Donald was quoted as saying by News18.

He further added that the Indian cricketers coming to South Africa will help the league grow exponentially. The 58-year-old highlighted that such discussions have taken place as it will also help the tournament brand itself well and can reach a newer audience.

“You’ve got your established guys, you’ve got Rohit Sharma, who’s done it, who’s been around the tracks. If there are some Indian cricketers keen to play in the SA20, wow, it would be amazing. This league would grow and grow exponentially. Like I said, it’s been talked about; it’s been branded about. Will we see some more Indian cricketers coming to our shores and being a part of SA20? I sat in the first year, and I thought, this is a massive competition. The second year was even bigger, and this year we’re reaching heights that we haven’t seen before.