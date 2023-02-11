We’re giving thumbs up when they’re beating us outside off stump, bloody hell - Australia legend Allan Border

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Steve Smith gives thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja during 1st Test between India and Australia

India thrashed Australia to register their third biggest innings win against the Kangaroos in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday. Australia suffered a humiliating loss by an innings and 132 runs as they struggled against India's lethal bowling attack. Following the defeat, Australia's legend Allan Border slammed the players for their approach during the game.

The 67-year-old wants the Australian players to play with a harder edge. The incident of Steve Smith giving thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja after getting beaten outside edge in the first innings caught Border's attention making him furious.

“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump,” Border said in an interview with Fox cricket.

“Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard-nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up ... bloody hell,” he added.

“There are so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days. You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job,” Border further said.

Smith was the highest run-scorer in the 2nd innings of the game with an unbeaten 25. No other player from his team even crossed the 20-run mark as they lost all 10 wickets in a session.

“It’s going to be hard to find a way, but they’ve just got to do it. A big, soul-searching dressing room drink-a-thon tonight, just to try to thrash something out. That’s as bad as we can play, there’s only one way to go from here,” Border said.

India and Australia will face each other in the second test match beginning on the 17th of February.

Biggest innings wins for India vs Australia

Innings & 219 runs - Kolkata (1997/98)

Innings & 135 runs - Hyderabad (2012/13)

Innings & 132 runs - Nagpur (2022/23)

What is the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Between 1947-48 and 1991-92, India and Australia played 50 Tests across 12 series. Following this, the tournament was named after the two legendary players Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.

When was the first edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played?

The first edition was played in 1996-97.

