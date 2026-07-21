All you need to know about The Hundred 2026; Check Men's squads, schedule, and live streaming details

London:

The stage is set for yet another edition of The Hundred 2026. The men's tournament will kick off on July 21st, and the season opener will see MI London taking on Sunrisers Leeds. The two sides will meet at The Oval in London, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that the previous edition of the competition was won by Oval Invincibles (now MI London) as they defeated Trent Rockets in the final of the tournament, and the defending champions will hope to kick off their title defence with a good showing against Leeds.

The competition kicks off on July 21. The eight teams will look to put in their best effort as the season begins. The final of the event will be held on August 16, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

The Hundred Men’s squads:

Birmingham Phoenix Men's squad: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Joe Clarke, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Donovan Ferreira, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Montgomery, Mitch Owen, Mustafizur Rahman, Will Smeed, Usman Tariq, Jordan Thompson, Chris Wood, Sean Dickson, Tom Helm

London Spirit Men's squad: Liam Livingstone (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dewald Brevis, James Coles, Mason Crane, Matt Fisher, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Jamie Overton, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, James Rew, David Willey, Adam Zampa, Kiran Carlson, Henry Crocombe.

Manchester Super Giants Men's squad: Aiden Markram (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Leus Du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Max Holden, Heinrich Klaasen, Tom Moores, Tawanda Muyeye, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw, Tim Seifert, Josh Tongue, Paul Walter, Adam Finch, James Sales.

MI London Men's squad: Sam Curran (c), Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Richard Gleeson, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Sowter, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, James Vince, Eddie Jack, Seb Morgan.

Southern Brave Men's squad: Chris Jordan (c), Tom Abell, Jofra Archer, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Falconer, Ben McKinney, David Miller, Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Luke Wood, Dan Worrall, Manny Lumsden, Saif Zaib.

Sunrisers Leeds Men's squad: Zak Crawley (c), Abrar Ahmed, Tom Alsop, Ed Barnard, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, Tom Lawes, Daniel Lawrence, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Potts, Ryan Rickelton, Reece Topley, Charlie Allison, Matty Revis.

Trent Rockets Men's squad: Sam Billings (c), Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Tom Banton, Danny Briggs, Brad Currie, Tim David, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Matt Henry, Louis Kimber, Ben Mayes, Dan Mousley, Craig Overton, Mitchell Santner, Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson.

Welsh Fire Men's squad: Phil Salt (c), Tom Aspinwall, Jafer Chohan, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Ben Kellaway, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Root, Matt Short, Asa Tribe, Chris Woakes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

The Hundred 2026 schedule:

The Hundred 2026 where to watch:

The Hundred 2026 men's season will kick off on July 21st, and fans can tune in to the live action on the JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast of the tournament will be on the Star Sports Network on TV.

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