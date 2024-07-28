All-round Andy McBrine stars as Ireland register their second Test win, beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Ireland notched up their second Test win in their ninth appearance in the format, beating Zimbabwe by 4 wickets

Ireland have won their back-to-back Tests now after falling on the wrong side of the result in their first seven encounters in the longest format of the game. After beating Afghanistan at the start of the year, Ireland have now gotten past Zimbabwe as they survived a scare to chase down a target of 158 runs to get their second Test win on the board in Belfast on Sunday, July 28. All-rounder Andy McBrine starred with both bat and ball, scoring 83 runs including an unbeaten 55 and taking seven wickets across two innings.

At 21-5, it got a bit tense for Ireland given there were still 137 runs to be scored with half their side back in the hut as Zimbabwe's opening bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava really breathed fire in their respective opening spells. Ireland needed someone to spend time and stay with Lorkan Tucker, the only remaining recognised pure batter remaining and Andy McBrine played that role.

Tucker didn't shy away from playing his shots while McBrine just stayed at the crease, which was all he needed to do. The duo slowly got deeper into the stand as Zimbabwe's first change bowler Tendai Chatara didn't do much for the visitors and after getting through their first spells, Tucket and McBrine were comfortable against Muzarabani and Ngarava as well.

The 96-run partnership was broken by Muzarabani finally on the fourth day. However, the damage had been done. Tucker after scoring a golden duck in the first innings, smashed a 64-ball 56 with 10 boundaries. and had gotten Ireland out of trouble.

The rest was completed by McBrine and Mark Adair as Ireland got across the line without much discomfort following that 96-run stand. However, the foundation of the win was laid by the bowlers for Ireland. Having bowled out Zimbabwe for 210 and 197 in the two innings, it was the bowlers who effectively put Zimbabwe out of the contest with McBrine being the hero once again.

There were a couple of good efforts from the bat from Zimbabwe, but only a few and far in between. Zimbabwe bowlers tried their best but it wasn't to be as Ireland got past in the end.