'All of us made mistakes; I did, Jay Shah did' - Sourav Ganguly recalls time as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reflected on his BCCI tenure, noting both he and Jay Shah made unintentional mistakes. Despite past controversies, he praised Shah’s growth in administration and honesty, wishing him well as ICC Chairman.

Kolkata:

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly served as the BCCI president from October 2019 to 2022. During that time, the southpaw faced several challenges, including hosting IPL during COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. Despite so, Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI head was considered a successful time. He was replaced by 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Roger Binny.

Meanwhile, Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI president ended controversially. The removal of Virat Kohli from the ODI captaincy created massive controversy as his and Kohli’s statements contradicted. The cricket legend claimed that Kohli had been talked to before being removed as ODI captain, but the cricketer denied that and noted that the BCCI didn’t reach out to him.

It played a part in Ganguly opting out of the presidency race in 2022. Three years later, even though Ganguly didn’t explain or reveal anything, he interestingly noted that both he and Shah made mistakes during their tenure, but none of them were intentional. Hailing from Bengal, Ganguly added that they do meet at times during ICC meetings and wished him well for the future.

“All of us made mistakes, I did, he did. It was never intentional but the game never stopped. Obviously, he has progressed, he is the ICC Chairman now. You see him at times because you live in different cities. I am not involved in administration, I wish him the best. I saw him in England this time for a little bit. I meet him in ICC meetings because I am the chair of the (ICC cricket) committee and he wants the game to grow and go forward,” Ganguly told PTI.

Shah got better as he learnt: Ganguly

Ganguly noted that Shah got better as he learnt about administration. He added that the current ICC chairman is very supportive of the players and is honest about what he does.

"Obviously, he had opinions and rightfully so, he wanted to do things and still does, he is the ICC chairman and it is a bigger post. He is very supportive of players. He got better as he learnt. The good thing about him was he wanted to do good for the game. He is very honest, he always had the thought (about) who he was at the back of his mind, what baggage he carried. So, he wanted to do things rightfully and properly all the time.