All 10 captains pose in front of IPL trophy ahead of new season After the conclusion of the captain's meet ahead of the IPL 2025, all the 10 skippers were seen posing in front of the IPL trophy in a customary photoshoot. The new season of the marquee event kicks off on March 22.

The stage is set for the latest rendition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 18th edition of the competition is all set to kick off on March 22, and the fans are gearing up to witness their favourite players in action once again. Ahead of the start of the new season, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) set up a captain’s meet.

The 10 skippers of the franchises met up and were informed about the regulations and the media commitments as well. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the meet, captains were also seen posing in front of the Gateway of India with the IPL title in the picture as well.

Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, and Axar Patel were seen present as the 10 players are all set to lead their franchises in the 18th edition of the tournament.

It is worth noting that in the captain’s meeting, the BCCI made sure to establish several new rules of regulation. Majorly, the board lifted the ban on using saliva on the ball to make it shine. Notably, the use of saliva was banned during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the IPL became the first major cricketing event to allow saliva use since the pandemic.

Furthermore, the board also lifted the ban on skippers for slow over rate as well. Many star players had missed crucial games due to the same ban, and the BCCI also announced that two balls will be allowed for the team in the second innings of the game to counter the dew factor as well.

With some significant rule changes to the tournament, the IPL 2025 promises to be an exciting affair once again. The 10 franchises will look to put in their best performances and hope to get their hands on the prestigious title.