Ali Khan of Pakistan origin denied India visa for T20 World Cup; USA pacer shares details on social media USA fast bowler Ali Khan has claimed he was denied an Indian visa ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, where the USA are set to face hosts India on February 7. The ICC is understood to be working to resolve the issue as visa concerns resurface for teams with players of Pakistani origin.

New Delhi:

USA fast bowler Ali Khan has raised concerns ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup after stating on social media that he has been unable to obtain an Indian visa. The development comes with the tournament set to begin on February 7, when the United States are scheduled to face hosts India in Mumbai.

Khan, a 35-year-old pacer of Pakistan origin, shared the claim via an Instagram story on Tuesday while he is based in Colombo for a USA training camp. He did not provide additional context or clarification.

The United States squad for the tournament has not yet been finalised. Selection is expected to be made from the 18 players currently training in Sri Lanka, with the final group consisting of 15 players. While the coaching staff will oversee selection matters, operational responsibilities such as travel and logistics are being handled by the ICC following the suspension of USA Cricket late last year.

Khan is not the only player of Pakistani background at the Colombo camp. Former Pakistan Test cricketer Ehsan Adil, who has represented Pakistan in three Tests, and Mohammad Mohsin are also part of the group. Although the ICC has not issued a public statement, it is understood the governing body is working behind the scenes to address the issue and believes a solution will be found.

Other associate countries keep close eye

The situation is being closely watched by other associate nations participating in the competition. Teams such as Oman, the UAE and Italy are expected to include players with Pakistani heritage or nationality. Even full-member sides are affected by similar dynamics, with England’s squad including Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed. However, they have travelled to India several times in the past and it shouldn’t be a problem now.

Visa complications have become increasingly common amid strained political relations between India and Pakistan. In recent years, players such as England’s Shoaib Bashir and Saqib Mahmood experienced delays before eventually receiving clearance, while Australia’s Usman Khawaja faced a similar situation. The Pakistan team also encountered visa delays ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Under ICC guidelines shared last September, participating boards were informed that visa arrangements for India and Sri Lanka would be their responsibility, with ICC assistance available if required. For the USA, that responsibility currently rests with the ICC.