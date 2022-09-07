The wait is over for Alex Hales! Drafted to England's T20 World Cup squad as Bairstow's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alex Hales | File Photo

The wait is finally over for Alex Hales. After three long years, Hales has finally been called up to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad, as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Hales, a big-hitting opening batter, was dropped ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for what was described by the England and Wales Cricket Board as an “off-field incident” that led to a suspension. He reportedly twice tested positive for recreational drugs.

Also Read: Jonny Bairstow ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup owing to lower limb injury

That led to England's white-ball captain at the time, Eoin Morgan, delivering a scathing condemnation of Hales' behaviour, saying he had shown a “complete disregard” for team values and couldn't be trusted.

Hales' return signals a change in policy by England, which is now under the captaincy of Jos Buttler following the international retirement of Morgan this year.

Bairstow, England's in-form batter across all formats, had to pull out of the World Cup squad after injuring his leg in what he described as a “freak accident” while playing golf last week. Bairstow needs an operation and said he will be out for the “immediate future.”

Apart from being added to England's T20 World Cup squad, Hales has also been added to England's squad that will take on Pakistan in a 7-match T20 series

Latest Cricket News