BBL: Alex Carey to stay with Adelaide Strikers for another four years

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Alex Carey.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has signed a fresh deal with Adelaide Strikers which will see him at the club for at least next four BBL seasons.

The 29-year-old had first joined the Strikers in 2017 ahead of sixth edition of the Big Bash League, and already sits third on the run-scorer tally with 1,163 runs from his 35 matches played, including one century and six half-centuries.

"I'm very happy to be staying at the Strikers for the next four years being my home team and it is an unbelievable feeling playing at Adelaide Oval in front of the fans, family and friends, and I really hope that can continue this season," Carey said in a statement.

"The Big Bash is a competition I have loved playing in each year since I first signed, and I can't wait for it all to get started," he added.

Carey will first take the gloves in Australia's ODI and T20I series against India beginning November 27, and it is expected he will link up with the Strikers through December.

"Alex is a key part of the group, a player and leader of the highest standard, and for him to be at the Strikers for the next four years is a massive result for this franchise, the city and our fans," head coach Jason Gillespie said.

"We feel we have assembled a squad that covers every facet of the T20 game, and we'll be ready to hit the ground running for a huge tenth season of the Big Bash," he added.

Adelaide Strikers BBL 10 squad: Danny Briggs, Phil Salt, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.