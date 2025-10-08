Alana King creates world record, becomes first women's cricketer to achieve major feat Alana King made history by becoming the first woman to score a half-century at number 10 in women’s ODIs, with an unbeaten 51 against Pakistan. Her stand with Beth Mooney, who scored 109, rescued Australia from 115/8 to post 221 in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Colombo:

Australia’s Alana King etched her name into the record books during the Women’s ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 29-year-old spinner became the first woman to score a half-century while batting at number 10 in ODI history. Her unbeaten 51 not only set a new benchmark but also surpassed the previous record for the highest score by a number 10 batter in women’s ODIs, previously held by South Africa’s Yulandi van der Merwe, who scored an unbeaten 42 against India in 2000.

Notably, Australia were struggling in the middle, having been reduced to 115 for eight at one stage. Just when they needed a miracle in the middle, King and, particularly, Beth Mooney, stood up to the occasion and changed the complexion of the game. The duo stitched a partnership of 106 runs as Australia posted 221 runs in the first innings. Given their bowling strength, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be confident of getting the job done and winning two crucial points.

Beth Mooney’s charismatic knock

When all the batters struggled in the middle, senior cricketer Beth Mooney produced a brilliant innings in Colombo. As Australia were losing wickets in the middle, the 31-year-old changed her approach and took some time in the middle to keep the scoreboard ticking. Once Pakistan's bowlers got tired, she took control and paced her innings brilliantly.

Mooney scored 109 runs, which is not just vital, but a match-winning knock. She soaked in the pressure and allowed King to play to her merit, and that put Australia in the driver’s seat.

On the other hand, Pakistan looked highly confident at one point, but was extremely disappointed with how things ultimately turned out. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu noted that the team leaked quite some runs in the last few overs, but they are optimistic about chasing it.

“We leaked some runs in the last overs and the wicket was getting better too. We'll try to chase it. Just stay in the crease - you can chase it (her message for the batters),” Sandhu said after the match.