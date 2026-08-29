Akash Madhwal, J Suchith named among captains for inaugural edition of Dehradun T20 League

New Delhi:

The inaugural Dehradun T20 League will begin on September 2, with all six franchises confirming their captains ahead of the eight-day tournament at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. The tournament will run until September 9 and will feature 18 matches as six teams compete for the first-ever title. The league stage will follow a round-robin format, with each franchise playing five matches before the knockout phase.

Notably, Doiwala Kings have appointed TNR Mohit as their captain, while IPL pacer Akash Madhwal will lead Mussoorie Thunder. Rishikesh Dragons will be captained by Yuvraj Chaudhary, while Kunal Chandela will take charge of Vikasnagar Dhamaka. Jagadeesha Suchith has been named captain of Herbertpur Knightriders, while Piyush Joshi will lead Selakui Strikers.

The presence of players with IPL and domestic cricket experience is expected to be one of the key features of the tournament, with the franchises also looking to provide opportunities to emerging cricketers from Dehradun and across Uttarakhand. Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra said the captains would have an important role in both the competition and the development of younger players.

“Having experienced and capable players lead the six teams is a major advantage for the Dehradun T20 League. Captains such as Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith bring valuable experience from IPL and domestic cricket, while TNR Mohit, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Kunal Chandela and Piyush Joshi understand the local cricketing environment and the potential of players from the region. Their leadership will be crucial not only in the competition but also in helping young players learn, adapt and perform at this level,” Mishra said.

Key dates and where to watch Dehradun T20 League?

The six teams will first compete in the league phase, with the top sides moving into the knockout stage. The two semi-finals are scheduled for September 8, followed by the blockbuster final on September 9.

Meanwhile, the tournament is intended to create a competitive platform for local talent while giving emerging players the opportunity to share the field with more established cricketers. FanCode will broadcast all 18 games live in India.

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