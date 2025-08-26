Akash Deep shares hard times before England series, says his 'diet and sleep' went for a toss Akash Deep revealed the tough times he endured ahead of the England series. Preparation is often key ahead of a five-match Test series, but Akash Deep that diet and sleep went for a toss as his sister was undergoing cancer treatment during the IPL.

Bengaluru:

Ahead of the marquee five-match Test series against England, India pacer Akash Deep went through a rough time in his personal life. He spent several nights in the hospital, as his sister Jyoti was undergoing cancer treatment. Akash’s focus was far from cricket, and it eventually ruined his diet and sleep plans, which could have cost him severely in the Test series against England.

However, Akash rose to the occasion in England and didn’t let the sleepless nights hamper his performance. He failed to break into the squad in the opening Test, but in the second in Birmingham, he finished with a ten-wicket haul, as India levelled the series 1-1. Akash also impressed with the bat, scoring a half-century in the fifth Test at the Oval, as India went on to level the series 2-2.

A month after the iconic tour, Akash revealed that things weren’t well leading up to the series. He recalled the tough times and noted that before a five-match Test series, a fast bowler needs to prepare well, but he couldn’t as his diet and sleep went for a toss due to his sister’s treatment.

I was dealing with a lot of things: Akash

“It was tough. As such, a five-Test series is not easy. Especially if you're a fast bowler. And at a time when I had to prepare, I was dealing with a lot of things,” Akash was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Being in and out of hospital, your diet and sleep often go for a toss. I was actually wondering how do I survive five Tests because even during the IPL because of my sister's treatment, my training was haywire for one, one-and-a-half months. Luckily, I got time in the lead-up to the series thanks to the India A tour, where I had 10-15 days of preparation. I used that time to prepare well,” he added.