Akash Deep ruled out of fourth Test in Manchester as injury issues compound India in must-win clash Akash Deep picked up a groin niggle and has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. This compounds India's injury-hit list with Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out from the series and Arshdeep Singh out of the fourth Test as well.

New Delhi:

In another blow for India, fast bowler Akash Deep has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed on the eve of the match. Akash adds to the injury list for the visitors ahead of what is a must-win clash for them to secure a series win. Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series, while Arshdeep Singh will be missing the fourth Test.

Akash has picked up a groin niggle that will now keep him out of the Old Trafford game. He had played a key role in India's win in Edgbaston, picking up a match haul of 10 wickets and helping the visitors register a 336-run win.

India have already been hit with injuries with seam all-rounder Nitish out of the complete series due to an injury at the gym, while Arshdeep is out from the fourth game after having picked up a blow to his bowling hand while training ahead of the Manchester game.

Toss-up between Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna

Meanwhile, there is a toss-up between Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, Gill confirmed in the press conference. Kamboj was added to India's squad as cover after India were hit with the previous two injuries. "The Men’s Selection Committee has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj has joined the team in Manchester. The fourth Test will kickstart on July 23, 2025," BCCI wrote in a statement on July 21.

Prasidh played in the first two Tests in Leeds and Birmingham, before making way for Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test at Lord's. He picked a combined 5/220 in the Leeds Test and then only 1/111 in the second Test.

Gill confirms Pant will keep wickets

Meanwhile, the India skipper confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be keeping wickets in the fourth Test. Pant was hit on his finger while trying to save a ball from Jasprit Bumrah during the first innings of the Lord's Test. He was replaced behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel; however, Pant batted in both innings.

Gill also spoke on Karun Nair, hinting that he will still play. "He didn’t bat at his number in the first game, and we have had conversations with him, and he will turn it around," he said.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj