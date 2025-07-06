Akash Deep breaks India record for best Test bowling figures in England, surpasses Chetan Sharma India out-batted and out-bowled England to register their maiden Test victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham against England and levelled the five-match series 1-1. Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test, was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking his maiden fifer.

Birmingham:

Following an iffy outing in Australia, Akash Deep returned to the Indian Test side with a bang, registering his maiden five-wicket haul and a 10-wicket match figures as he combined with Mohammed Siraj to have the last laugh with the criticism this bowling attack, sans Jasprit Bumrah, faced on the first morning on Wednesday. India notched up their maiden Test win at Edgbaston in Birmingham as England faltered under the weight of runs scored by Shubman Gill, the Indian captain and how the bowlers, led by Akash Deep, performed.

Akash Deep now has the best figures by an Indian bowler in Tests in England, becoming the second to take a 10-fer in the country after Chetan Sharma, 39 years ago. Akash Deep's figures of 6/99 was also the seventh-best figures for an Indian bowler in an innings and became the eighth bowler to register a six-fer in an innings for his country in a Test in England after Bishan Singh Bedi, Amar Singh, BS Chandrasekhar, Chetan Sharma, Dilip Doshi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, earlier in the first innings.

Best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in Tests in England

Akash Deep - 10/187 vs England - Birmingham, 2025

Chetan Sharma - 10/188 vs England - Birmingham, 1986

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/110 vs England - Nottingham, 2021

Zaheer Khan - 9/134 vs England - Nottingham, 2007

Akash Deep got the ball to move on the seam the most among all pacers and he genuinely created chances for India across both innings. Siraj led the attack beautifully and the synchronisation between the two was outstanding, as taking 20 wickets on such a wicket was a big ask and both of them delivered, sharing 17 of them.

Shubman Gill, obviously, laid the foundation for the win, scoring 430 runs in a Test match, the second-highest aggregate by a player in a game and the two bowlers responded outstandingly as now England have as many questions in front of them, if not more as far as their combination and playing style is concerned.