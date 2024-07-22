Ajit Agarkar opens up on Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad's omission from T20Is and Sanju Samson from ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X/AP/GETTY Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the unlucky ones to miss out on selection from T20Is while Sanju Samson wasn't picked for Sri Lanka ODIs

Team India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the press conference before the departure for the Sri Lanka tour on Monday, July 22. It was the first time that Gambhir addressed the media after becoming the new head coach while Agarkar also spoke in detail about some pertaining questions regarding the T20 and ODI squads announced for the white-ball tour. One of the key takeaways from the squads was the omission of players despite the performance in recent times.

Responding to a reporter's question specifically about Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Agarkar said, "Every player who's left out feels hard done by. Our challenge is to pick only 15. You try and get the best balance possible. So someone's likely to miss out. Sometimes, they have had decent performances in recent times but you've got to see who is picked ahead of them. Are those guys not deserving of their place? If that's the case, then there are things to discuss."

Abhishek, who made his T20I debut recently in the Zimbabwe series, smashed a ton in the limited opportunities he got while Gaikwad also gave a good account of himself in games he got as despite playing out of position at No 3 and 4, he didn't get picked for the three T20Is. Similarly, Sanju Samson, who scored a fifty in the Zimbabwe series, smashed his maiden international ton when India last played an ODI but he too didn't get a look in given Rishabh Pant has returned as the second wicketkeeper with KL Rahul already there.

"We had an opportunity to give some of those guys a go in the Zimbabwe series, which was good. So, we have enough depth if tomorrow there is loss of form for the players that are playing or there are injuries," Agargar further said. "But it's tough. I mean Rinku for no fault of his missed out from the World Cup, it's an example. He had a terrific [run in the] T20 leading up to the World Cup. But sometimes it's just the way it goes. Unfortunately for us as well, it is difficult to fit everyone in the fifteen."

Former India pacer mentioned that they too were hamstrung since they could pick only fifteen and felt for the players who missed out. Hence, Samson, who would get his opportunity in the T20Is, will hope to solidify his position in the format for India.