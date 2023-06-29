Ajit Agarkar frontrunner to become men's chief selector; Indian women's head coach to be picked on June 30

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajit Agarkar is tipped to become the next chief selector of the Indian men's team

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) has been on the hunt for a chief of selectors for the men's team since February 2023 when the erstwhile panel member Chetan Sharma resigned after the sting operation controversy earlier this year. But it seems that the hunt might be over soon as former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to get the top job in the selection committee.

As per a PTI report, the BCCI is likely to do away with the zonal process as if selected, Agarkar will become the second member from the West Zone apart from Salil Ankola.

"The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences," a BCCI official told PTI. The last day of application for the chief selector's job is June 30 while the interviews will be conducted on July 1. Since Sharma's resignation, Shiv Sunder Das, one of the members of the panel was elevated to the top job for the time being.

Agarkar, who has turned commentator post his playing days, was previously linked to the chief selector's job but it seems this time he might get it finally. Agarkar was with the Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach in the last two seasons of the IPL.

Indian women's head coach to be elected on June 30

Apart from finding the chief selector for the men's team, the BCCI is also looking for a head coach for the women's side after Ramesh Powar was given the NCA job. India played the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup without a head coach with Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the batting coach.

Former women's team coach Tushar Arothe and former cricketer Amol Mazumdar are the candidates set to be interviewed for the job on Friday, June 30 - the day of the announcement of the new head coach. Former England cricketer and current coach of the England women's team and the Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz, Jon Lewis has also applied for the role.

(With PTI inputs)

