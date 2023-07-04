Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Selection Committee for Indian Men's Senior Team

Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Selection Committee for Indian Men's Senior Team

Indian Cricket Team will have a new chief selector in the form of Ajit Agarkar.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2023 21:47 IST
Ajit Agarkar and BCCI logo
Image Source : GETTY Ajit Agarkar and BCCI logo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former Indian International Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of selectors of India's senior cricket team. The appointment comes after the Cricket Advisory Committee unanimously recommended Agarkar for the top post in the selection panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position," BCCI wrote in a statement on social media.

More to follow..

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News