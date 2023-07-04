Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Selection Committee for Indian Men's Senior Team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajit Agarkar and BCCI logo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former Indian International Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of selectors of India's senior cricket team. The appointment comes after the Cricket Advisory Committee unanimously recommended Agarkar for the top post in the selection panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position," BCCI wrote in a statement on social media.

