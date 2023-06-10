Ajinkya Rahane's wife writes heartfelt post, reveals cricketer turned down scans to protect mindset

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajinkya Rahane during first innings of IND vs AUS WTC Final

Ajinkya Rahane's special knock of 89 revived India's fightback in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Having a trail of 469, Rahane and Shardul Thakur led India's act of survival with the bat after the top four batters fell cheaply. Meanwhile, the former Indian vice-captain did not had an easy time in the middle as he was hit on his finger by Pat Cummins.

Rahane, who called for medical attention after that painful blow decided to continue after having his finger tapped. Meanwhile, the cricketer's wife Radhika Dhopavkar has penned a heartfelt note to Rahane and also revealed that the former vice-captain refused to undergo scans on his swollen finger.

“Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I’m forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!” Rahane's wife wrote on Instagram.

Notably, Rahane was struck on his finger on day two of the WTC Final by Pat Cummins. He immediately called for medical attention but kept batting. After the end of Day 3, Rahane also dropped a major update on his injury and whether he will be able to bat in the second innings.

"Painful but manageable. Don't think it will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings)," Rahane said on his blow and batting in the second term. He also opened up about his innings. "Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in," the 35-year-old added.

Rahane's batting partner Shardul Thakur also opened up on the former's blow. "He (Rahane) got a bad blow on his finger. It does not look too bad, it is being assessed. He did not go out in the field as it would have been risky and he had already fractured the same finger previously. He will definitely bat," Shardul said.

