'Test cricket needs them': Ajinkya Rahane weighs in on senior players' inclusion in Test cricket

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Indian team to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides are slated to take on each other across two Test matches, starting with the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on August 15th. Shubman Gill will be leading the side, and the Indian team will hope to put in a good show.

Ahead of the series, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane came forward and talked about the state of the Indian Test team. The veteran batter talked about how the entire Indian Test team is quite new and full of inexperienced players, with few to no seniors.

He also claimed that he is fearful for the future of Test cricket in India, as senior players need to be respected and given a chance in the longest format if the side is looking to do well.

"Test cricket fans are proper cricket lovers. New players have come in over the last two years in Tests. I still feel Test cricket needs seven to eight senior cricketers and two to three younger players. But what we are seeing now is that all the players are actually new,” Rahane said on The Overlap Cricket YouTube channel.

"There are hardly any senior players left. Test cricket needs them. You need to respect the senior players. I fear for the future of Test cricket. Especially the Indian team; all the senior players going at once has been the issue,” he added.

India aim to put in good show against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the series, and the Indian team is holding out hope to reach the WTC (World Test Championship) final and make their way towards the clash with a win against Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to win their next six out of nine Test matches if they are looking to qualify for the WTC final, and the same could prove to be a daunting task for the side.

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