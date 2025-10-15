Ajinkya Rahane suggests change in appointment of domestic selectors, bats for recently retired ones Ajinkya Rahane batted for recently retired cricketers to be appointed as domestic selectors, having the mindset and approach to match the current pace of cricket. Rahane also weighed in that domestic cricket should be the preferred option for selection into the Indian team.

New Delhi:

India batter Ajinkya Rahane suggested a major change in the appointment of domestic selectors, calling for roles to be given to recently retired cricketers as cricket is different from what it was '20-30 years ago'.

As per the rules, a cricketer with 10-match first-class experience and having been retired at least five years ago can apply to be a state selector. Beyond the rules, Rahane said the selectors should have having mindset and approach that matches the current pace of cricket.

"Players should not be scared of selectors. I want to talk about selectors, especially in domestic cricket. We should have selectors who have retired recently from playing top-flight cricket, those who have retired five-six years, seven-eight years ago," Rahane said during an interaction with one-time teammate Cheteshwar Pujara on the former's Youtube channel.

"Because the way cricket is evolving, I think it's very important that the mentality and mindset of the selectors match that and keep pace with the change. The game is evolving. We don't want to make decisions based on how cricket was played 20-30 years ago. With formats like T20 and the IPL, it's important to understand the style of modern cricket players," he added.

"I believe selectors should, wherever possible, be individuals from all states, and players should be on the ground playing with freedom, playing fearless cricket."

Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently retired from all Indian cricket, also partially agreed to Rahane's point. "In big states this can be implemented because they have so many options. So, wherever possible, I do agree that it can be implemented, but that does mean that any past cricketer, who has got a great record and wants to be a selector now, should be deprived of the chance because he retired long back," Pujara said.

Meanwhile, both the cricketers also spoke on the importance of domestic cricket being the point of selection for the Indian team. "I strongly believe that those who want to play Test cricket, should play domestic cricket first.

And everyone plays it. And it is also important to perform well in it.

"And if we talk about the current team selection, or if we talk about the last 2-3 series, the domestic players who have performed well in Ranji Trophy or domestic cricket, they have got an opportunity to play in the Indian squad," Pujara observed.

"So, what it suggests is that it is a positive move. Because when domestic players perform well in domestic cricket, they should get a reward. And I believe that this should continue. And the selection of the Indian Test team should be purely based on domestic cricket," Pujara added.

Rahane chimed in with a statement of agreement. "I think you are absolutely right. The selection of the Indian Test team should be based on domestic cricket. And I think this value remains. When you come to Test cricket after performing so well in domestic cricket. The value of the Test cap, and the experience of playing Test cricket, is also different," Rahane said.