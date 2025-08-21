Ajinkya Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain ahead of 2025-26 domestic season Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has decided to step down as captain of Mumbai cricket team ahead of the new domestic season. According to him, this is the right time for the team to groom a young leader and has cleared that he remains committed to play as a specialist batter.

Mumbai:

Ajinkya Rahane, veteran India cricketer, has stepped down as the captain of the Mumbai cricket team ahead of the upcoming domestic season. He believes that this is the right time for Mumbai to groom a new leader and has also reiterated that he will continue to play for the team.

"Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season," Rahane wrote on his X account.

Rahane led Mumbai to semis in Ranji Trophy last season

Ajinkya Rahane was the captain of Mumbai last year in the Ranji Trophy, and he led the team to the semi-final, where they lost to the eventual winners Vidarbha. The veteran cricketer was in decent form last season in red-ball cricket, amassing 467 runs in 14 innings at an average of 35.92 with a fifty and a hundred to his name.

Rahane was in great form in SMAT

Though he wasn't the captain, Ajinkya Rahane was in sensational form with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer of the season, smashing 469 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 164.56 with five fifties to his credit. On the back of his form, Mumbai also lifted the trophy.

Now that he has stepped down as the captain of Mumbai, it remains to be seen who will get the captaincy nod from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Shreyas Iyer was the captain in Vijay Hazare Trophy and SMAT last season and the possibility of him being appointed at the helm in red-ball cricket as well cannot be denied.

Also Read