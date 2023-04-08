MI vs CSK: Ajinkya Rahane leaves behind Jos Buttler, Shardul Thakur to smash fastest fifty of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ajinkya Rahane in action

Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest 50 of IPL 2023 in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday. He left behind Jos Buttler and Shardul Thakur who scored 50 off 20 deliveries.

Rahane scored a half-century in just 19 balls to register the record. In the match, he scored 61 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 225.93. He scored 7 boundaries and 3 sixes before getting dismissed by Piyush Chawla.

Rahane has been playing in IPL since 2008. He has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He has so far scored 4135 runs in 159 matches of IPL, which includes 2 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

"Really enjoyed it, I got to know before the toss. Moeen was unwell. And Flem told me I was playing. Had a good domestic season. I just try to maintain my shape. Focus on timing. It is all about you have to feel that you are playing a match. IPL is a long tournament and you never know when you get an opportunity. I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here. Important thing about Mahi bhai and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone. Mahi bhai told me to prepare well," Rahane said in the post-match press conference.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, MI set a target of 158 runs.

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Substitutes -

Mumbai Indians - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

