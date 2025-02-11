Ajinkya Rahane slams Ranji Trophy century after 762 days in special 200th first-class game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane ended his wait of a hundred as he slammed a ton in the Ranji trophy after 762 days in Mumbai's quarterfinal clash against Haryana on Tuesday, February 11.

Rahane has found his form in the ongoing Ranji trophy after not having a great start to the 2024/25 season. He missed out on a hundred in Mumbai's last league stage match against Meghalaya when he was dismissed for 96. However, he got to his ton in a crucial quarter-final fixture.

Rahane, who went unbeaten on 88 at the end of Day 3 of the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Haryana at Eden Gardens, got to his ton on the morning of Day 4. He made 108 before getting caught behind off the bowling of Anuj Thakral.

The century is special for Rahane in many ways. The fact that it came in the knockouts makes it a crucial knock. Rahane has also reached his first Ranji trophy ton since reaching the three-figure mark last in the 2022/23 season of the tournament, when he hit 191 against Assam in January 2023.

It also becomes more special as Rahane has got a ton in his 200th first-class appearance. The Mumbai captain might be running out of the Indian team, but he is in fine touch in the domestic circuit.

Suryakumar Yadav also found his domestic form when he hit fifty in professional cricket after 14 innings. Surya slammed 70 from 86 balls and fell little short of his hundred.

Coming to the match, Rahane's ton and SKY's fifty helped the defending champions amass 339 runs in the second innings after taking a first-innings lead of 14 runs. Mumbai have handed a big 354-run target to Haryana.

Haryana's Playing XI:

Lakshhya Dalal, Yash Vardhan Dalal, Ankit Kumar (c), Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Jayant Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Anuj Thakral, Ajit Chahal

Mumbai's Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Akash Anand (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias