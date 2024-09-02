Ajinkya Rahane slams maiden County Championship hundred for Leicestershire

Follow us on Image Source : LEICESTERSHIRE X Ajinkya Rahane slammed his maiden century for Leicestershire as he led a magnificent rearguard action for his side alongside Peter Handscomb

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane slammed a solid maiden century for Leicestershire Foxes on the final day of the County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan to lead his side's fightback, alongside Peter Handscomb. After Glamorgan amassed a massive 550/9, Leicestershire were behind by 299 runs and under pressure to save the game and senior pro Rahane led a wonderful rearguard action for the visitors to be able to draw the game in Cardiff on Sunday, September 1.

Rahane, who wasn't considered for the Duleep Trophy, came clutch when his side needed him the most, smashing his 40th first-class century. After a decent start, Leicestershire lost the opener Rishi Patel and skipper Lewis Hill within a span of eight deliveries and it was on Rahane to steer his side's sinking ship.

Rahane was watchful at the start before growing into confidence as the innings went along. He lost his partner Ian Holland before being joined by his fellow overseas middle-order batter Peter Handscomb. The duo had gotten 40-odd each in the first innings and it was upon them once again.

The duo stitched a 183-run stand for the fourth wicket as they kept the Glamorgan attack at bay to smash their respective centuries. Rahane got out for 102 but Handscomb continued and stayed unbeaten to salvage a draw for his side. Leicestershire lost a couple of more wickets after Rahane's departure at 257 but Handscomb was solid at one end to ensure that Glamorgan didn't have the opening they were looking for to come back into the game.

Leicestershire ended at 369/6 with a lead of 70 runs as the match ended in a draw. Leicestershire remained in fourth position on the table with just one win and nine draws.

As for Rahane, he might be out-of-favour currently, but this century couldn't have come at a better time with the selectors set to announce the squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in the coming days.