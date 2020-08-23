Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Sourav Ganguly convinced him to join Delhi Capitals

India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane revealed how former Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly convinced him to join his franchise from Rajasthan Royals. Rahane, who was an integral part of Rajasthan camp in the past few years, was traded to Delhi in November 2019. The move shocked many as Rahane was the most capped Rajasthan player with 100 games. He also led the side last season but was later replaced by Steve Smith in the business end of the tournament.

Rahane revealed that it was Sourav Ganguly who asked him to play for Delhi in 2019 during his county stint with Hampshire, as the former India captain was covering the 2019 WC at the same time.

“I am really excited to play for the Delhi Capitals. I remember when I was in Hampshire last year and was playing country cricket, Sourav Ganguly was covering India’s World Cup game. He asked me whether I wanted to play and told me to take my time,” Rahane said in an interview with Sports Tak.

“I took my time and the fact that I would get to play under Ganguly and Ponting I felt would help my growth as a player. But as I said, Rajasthan Royals gave me an opportunity and I am grateful to them,” he added.

Rahane is the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan franchise and scored 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 for Rajasthan Royals. India's limited over vice-captain spent most of his time at Rajasthan as an opening batsman and he wants to do the same job at Delhi too.

“In T20s I have always opened and even in domestic cricket and in the IPL I have opened. So yes opening is my favourite position,” he said. The batsman, though, added that he would fulfil any role that is required of him by the franchise.

“But I have always believed in giving my best to the team wherever they need me to be. So even if Delhi Capitals tell me to bat in the middle order and although opening is my preference, I am even ready for that as a cricketer and as a professional athlete,” Rahane said.

The much-waited 2020 edition of Indian Premier League will commence from September 19 in UAE.

