Ajinkya Rahane registers second straight golden duck in Ranji Trophy, comeback keeps getting tougher

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane got out for a second golden duck in a row in the Ranji Trophy

The senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, has registered two golden ducks in a row now after he didn't trouble the scorers against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, January 19 in Elite Group B match. Rahane got out for a duck in his first game of the season in the last match against Andhra and his chances for a comeback into the Indian team are looking bleak by the day.

Rahane, who has played 85 Tests for India, last week after Mumbai's second straight win of the season had said, "My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches" while talking to reporters. However, his form has been below-par. On Friday, he was dismissed by Kerala pacer Basil Thampi as Rahane edged it straight to his opposite number Sanju Samson.

Rahane last played for India in the West Indies series in July 2023 and hasn't returned to the side since with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul being preferred for the middle-order role.

Mumbai had gotten off to the worst start possible as Jay Bista got out on the very first ball of the innings with Rahane following the suit on the very next delivery. Bhupen Lalwani, on the other end, watching all this unfold, stayed put as Mumbai batters tried to do the rescue job. Suved Parkar was the third one to go 10 overs later before Prasad Pawar combined with Lalwani to take the team to 100-run total.

Lalwani smashed a half-century, followed by fifties from returning Shivam Dube and Tanush Kotian later to give some respectability to Mumbai's total as the Rahane-led side was bowled out for a paltry 251. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was the star of the show with the ball for Kerala taking four wickets as the hosts will hope to get a sizeable lead starting on the morning of Day 2.