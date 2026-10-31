Ajinkya Rahane points out potential changes in India's playing XI ahead of fifth NZ T20I

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will be taking on each other at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1st. It is worth noting that the Indian team has already won the series, winning the first three T20Is after some excellent cricket.

The side took on the Black Caps in the fourth T20I of the series in Auckland, and New Zealand managed to register a brilliant win in the series. Posting a total of 259 runs in the first innings, New Zealand limited India to 172 in the second innings and won the game by 87 runs.

Ahead of the fifth T20I, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and opened up on the potential playing XI for team India as they take on New Zealand in Hamilton.

"We want to see two spinners because both are quality spinners. However, I feel the management is focusing on the conditions while picking the playing XI, and you don't get that much batting depth either. If you play an extra bowler, you don't have that batting option," Ajinkya Rahane told SonyLIV.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy gives you batting and bowling options. Shreyas Iyer has used Naman Dhir for one or two overs whenever he gets a chance. So you get depth in batting. I personally want to see Kuldeep Yadav come into the playing XI, but the problem is who you would make sit out because the batting becomes slightly weak after that," he added.

Rahane reflected on India’s urge to win the clash

Furthermore, Rahane talked about how team India would have preferred a whitewash in the series, but they would want to win the series 4-1 as they gear up to take on New Zealand in Hamilton next.

"There is a difference for sure. Even in the fourth T20I, I am sure the Indian team would have thought that they would win the series 5-0 if they won that game. That number looks good when you dominate the series. With 3-2, it seems like the other team came close to you. New Zealand played good cricket in the first two T20Is, but the way the Indian team dominated the third T20I, they will try to win the fifth T20I as well and win the series 4-1," he replied.

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