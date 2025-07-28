Ajinkya Rahane lauds Washington Sundar's hard fought century in Manchester Test Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and heaped praise on all-rounder Washington Sundar for his gritty century against England in the Manchester clash of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

New Delhi:

After a hard-fought battle, team India drew the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester. In the first innings, India posted a total of 358 runs, and England followed it up by amassing 669 runs.

With England putting the visitors in a perplexing situation, the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar fought hard for India, with three out of the four batters completing their centuries.

Their knocks were crucial to team India drawing the fourth Test and speaking of their performance, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Washington Sundar for scoring 101* runs in 206 deliveries and helping India draw the game.

“Yes, there were some heated moments involved. England wanted to stop the game, but I thought that India did right. Rightfully, they played the game really well because when two batters are batting on 90 and Washington was 84 or 85. They deserved that 100.,” Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Getting your first hundred, especially for Washington Sundar in England, he will remember for his lifetime. Jadeja did that beautifully well, batted really well. He’s been batting really well. I’m really happy for him that he’s actually when team needed him the most, he’s actually delivering his performance,” Rahane added.

Rahane also talked about Jadeja-Sundar partnership

It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar faced 391 deliveries together, where they both scored centuries and helped team India draw the game against England. Speaking of their partnership, Rahane talked about how important it was for both of them to complete their centuries.

“Jadeja and Washington Sundar. I mentioned about Jadeja before the first Test match; his role will be really crucial for the team, and he did that really well. Showing again that hunger and character to bat time again, remember batting five sessions, day five, it’s not easy,” Rahane said.

