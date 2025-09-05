Ajinkya Rahane gives his take on Suryakumar Yadav's form ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and talked about the form of India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The marquee tournament kicks off on September 9.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to compete in the Asia Cup 2025; the marquee tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 9, with the best sides on the continent hoping to put in their best performance and get their hands on the marquee title. It is worth noting that team India will be led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament.

Surya was in exceptional form for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, crossing the 25-run mark in all of the matches that he batted in throughout the season. Ahead of the Asia Cup, the batter will aim to maintain the same rhythm.

With the competition looming on the horizon, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about Suryakumar Yadav’s form ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

"Didn't have a good series against England, but came back to form in IPL with five fifties and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with a healthy strike rate. We all know Surya is a dangerous batter. In this format, he has done really well. But it will be interesting to see how he goes about his batting, especially after the surgery,” Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rahane heaped praise on Axar Patel as well

Furthermore, Rahane also talked about the recent performance of star all-rounder Axar Patel. He branded Axar as an underrated player for the Men in Blue and opined that he has improved quite a lot in the past few years.

"I feel he is a very much underrated player. He has improved as a player, as a cricketer in the last two to three years. He has done really well. Whenever he's got an opportunity as a batter, as a bowler, he has performed really well for the team. He can bowl with the new ball in the powerplay, he can bowl in the middle phase as well, and if needed, he can bowl in death overs,” Rahane said.