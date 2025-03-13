Ajinkya Rahane backs ‘nothing can beat experience’ philosophy ahead of IPL 2025 campaign Newly appointed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane talked about the importance of experience in succeeding in the Indian Premier League. He explained to be excited to be working alongside new KKR mention, Dwayne Bravo.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have named Ajinkya Rahane as captain for the next edition. The veteran cricketer hasn’t been a regular in the playing XI of the teams he has played in the last few editions but after a phenomenal outing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, KKR backed him for the role and named Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy.

Meanwhile, after the successful campaign in 2024, KKR had to undergo an overhaul in the coaching unit as the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate joined the national team. Chandrakant Pandit and Bharat Arun however retained their position as head coach and bowling coach respectively. On the other hand, Dwayne Bravo has been named the new mentor of the team.

Speaking on his experience of working with Bravo in the KKR camp, Rahane reminded the vast experience that the West Indies international has. He noted that the all-rounder is always in contact with the bowlers in the match and that can be proved beneficial. He added being excited about playing under him and mentioned that he has got the experience, which is vital in the shortest format.

“It is really exciting to work with him. Obviously he's been the [second] most capped T20 player in history, so he brings a lot of experience to the table. He's a hard-working tactician of what I've heard of him. I've always seen him go around the boundary line and keeps talking to the bowlers. So I'm really excited to play under him,” Rahane said in the press conference.

"And see, nothing can beat experience. He's played so many games, he's won so many games for West Indies and the franchises that he's played for. So obviously for us, working with him, I expect that I'll get to learn a lot with him both individually as well as in a team,” he added.