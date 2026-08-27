Ajay Jadeja points out turning point for team India on day 4 of Colombo clash

New Delhi:

The Indian team is taking on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. It is worth noting that the visitors ended the penultimate day of the clash in a dominant position. Sri Lanka had a lead of 16 runs with just four wickets in hand as day 4 ended.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 290 in the first innings as they were made to follow on; the side was then breezing on 178/2 in the second innings, which is when India got a crucial breakthrough. It is interesting to note that in the 44th over of the second innings, Kamindu Mendis took on Prasidh Krishna and hit the ball straight in the air.

Skipper Shubman Gill was present at square leg as he ran and pulled off a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Mendis, which proved to be a turning point. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja took centre stage and commended Gill for the moment.

"It is a good catch, and more than anything else, where the stage was in the game, it was a turning point. You need some inspiration, and the captain came in there. He made it look simple. That's what leaders need to do. Inspire everybody around you when things are not going right. If that wicket hadn't fallen, I dread to feel where we would have been at this stage of the game. It was an important moment, and he made it look easy," Jadeja told Sony Sports Network.

India struggle for wickets on day 5

Speaking of the game, day 5 has not gone the Indian team’s way. The duo of Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha put forth brilliant performances in the first session. Nuwantha departed right after lunch on a score of 46, with Dinusha working his way towards a potential century.

India desperately needs wickets if they are looking to get a result out of the game, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares as the second and third sessions roll around.

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