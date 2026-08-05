Aiden Markram to miss rest of the Hundred due to personal reasons, Manchester Super Giants name captain

New Delhi:

Aiden Markram has left Manchester Super Giants midway through the Hundred due to personal reasons and will be missing the rest of the season. Markram, who has blown hot and cold this season, was appointed captain of the franchise earlier in March. Meanwhile, the Super Giants have appointed former England captain Jos Buttler as their captain for the rest of the season.

"Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday. "Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition."

Michael Bracewell named replacement, Buttler to lead

Meanwhile, the franchise confirmed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as Marsh's replacement. Buttler will take over for the rest of the season. He was the franchise's captain, then known as Manchester Originals, for the first three seasons. The franchise was renamed Manchester Super Giants in January 2026 after the RPSG Group acquired the franchise.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that Buttler will lead the franchise since relinquishing England's white-ball captaincy last year. His new captaincy tenure with the Super Giants begins as early as Wednesday during the team's clash against Welsh Fire.

Bracewell has played for Southern Brave previously in the competition. He was recently part of the Lahore Qalandars in the Global Super League 2026, which Guyana Amazon Warriors won. The Kiwi all-rounder is not expected to play the Wednesday fixture for the Super Giants.

Super Giants languishing in bottom half

Super Giants have two wins in five matches this season. They began the season with two wins but have since lost their way and have suffered three defeats on the trot and languish in the sixth spot in the eight-team points table. Welsh Fire are going strong as they have four wins in five matches. The Phil Salt-led side is currently in second place, behind only Trent Rockets on Net run rate. Rockets will be playing their sixth game later in the evening against Birmingham Phoenix.

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