Aiden Markram shares fitness update on Mayank Yadav ahead of IPL 2026 clash against RR

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants may finally be closing in on a much-awaited return of Mayank Yadav, who was retained for INR 11 crore, despite injury struggles. The ace pacer was given the green light by the BCCI around two weeks back, but the youngster has not featured at all this season. However, he now appears close to making a comeback after a long spell on the sidelines.

Injuries have stalled Mayank’s progress at a crucial stage of his career. A serious lower back stress fracture ruled him out for a large part of the previous IPL and also delayed his involvement this year. Since then, his recovery has been closely monitored, with the franchise cautious about rushing him back too soon.

His last outing dates back to May 2025, when he turned out against Punjab Kings in a tough spell where he failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 60 runs in four overs. That match summed up a difficult phase, as he managed to play only two games during the season. One of those appearances, though, did offer a glimpse of his ability, when he picked up two wickets against Mumbai Indians before being sidelined again.

In the meantime, Aiden Markram shared a crucial update on Mayank. The vice-captain shared that Mayank’s absence has nothing to do with fitness concerns, before adding that he is an X-factor bowler.

“The last I heard is he’s fit and firing. A fit and firing Mayank Yadav adds great selection headaches to any team that he’s in he’s an X-factor bowler,” Markram said in the pre-match press conference.

Markram on Ekana being LSG’s fortress

Lucknow’s issues, however, extend beyond injuries. Their performances at home have been underwhelming, with three straight losses denting their campaign. Sitting ninth on the table with just two wins in six matches and a negative net run rate, the team is searching for answers.

“You want to make your home a fortress and perform for your fans. We’ve got two games here back-to-back, and if we can have two good games, hopefully we’re back in the competition where we want to be,” he said.

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