The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing series between South Africa and Bangladesh. The two sides are slated to take on each other in Centurion for the clash from November 23 and the Proteas will be without the services of their skipper, Temba Bavuma, in the clash, who will be missing the game due to injury.

It is worth noting that star batter Aiden Markram will be the stand-in skipper for South Africa in the second Test against Bangladesh, and he will hope to put in a good show and lead the Proteas from the front as the side takes on Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the same, Aiden Markram came forward and talked about how effortless it has become to take over as captain in the absence of Bavuma and how comfortable the entire squad is with each other.

“It's quite a straightforward thing to take over. We've worked really well together and it's happened across formats as well. Temba is still going to be around this week. It's quite a smooth transition, if there even is a transition,” Markram was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

“Shuks is obviously really strong in his ways as well. From my point of view, it's just about trying to carry those good things forward," Markram said. "It's about trying to get a pulse of the game as quickly as you can, assessing conditions as quickly as you can and coming up with plans that make sense and give us a chance of doing well."

Markram opened up on Matthew Breetzke’s form

Furthermore, Markram was asked about the form of batter Matthew Breetzke. The batter has not had the best of starts to his Test career, having only managed 85 runs in 5 Test matches so far. Speaking on the same, Markram opined that the batter is a fighter and will go what it takes to get back to top form.

"He's a proper street fighter. The frustration is there and fairly so. What he's done in ODI cricket, he was hoping to bring that into the Test format. Sometimes you get off to slow starts, it can happen. For him now, it's just about clearing up the approach in which he wants to go about things,” Markram said.

Also Read:

AB de Villiers makes massive statement around the sandpaper gate amid ongoing controversies