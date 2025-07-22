Aiden Markram leaves Sunrisers Eastern Cape; all teams finalise retentions

In a surprise move ahead of the upcoming SA20 season, Aiden Markram has decided to leave the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has chosen not to be retained and will instead enter the auction pool. Under his leadership, the Sunrisers won the championship in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and qualified for the final in the 2025 edition. He was also the third-highest run-screr in the 2025 season.
While Markram’s decision marks a major shake-up, the Sunrisers still have the option to reclaim him using the Right-to-Match (RTM) card at the auction, which is scheduled for September 9.
This year’s SA20 auction is set to be the most significant in the league’s short history, with 72 of the 102 squad slots still up for grabs across six franchises. With the salary cap rising to ZAR 41 million (approx. USD 2.31 million), teams have more flexibility than ever to reshape their rosters.
In another key development, the SA20 has restructured its wildcard policy. Previously used for signing unsold players post-auction, the new rule allows franchises to pre-select one domestic or overseas player outside the purse, providing more strategic freedom.
Retention announcements from the six franchises reveal a star-studded pool of returning talent. MI Cape Town retained Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada, and have signed Nicholas Pooran as a pre-signed player. Sunrisers retained Tristan Stubbs and brought in Jonny Bairstow and Adam Milne, while naming Marco Jansen as their wildcard.
Johannesburg Super Kings kept Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira, and pre-signed James Vince and Akeal Hosein. Pretoria Capitals opted for a power-packed pre-signing list including Andre Russell, Will Jacks, and Sherfane Rutherford.
Paarl Royals held onto David Miller and added Sikandar Raza and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Durban Super Giants retained Noor Ahmed and named Heinrich Klaasen as their wildcard, with Sunil Narine and Jos Buttler among their pre-signings.
The following is the list of players retained by each franchise:
MI Cape Town
Retained: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickleton, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Corbin Bosch
Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Pre-signing: Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne
Retained: Tristan Stubbs
Wild Card: Marco Jansen
Johannesburg Super Kings
Retained: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira
Pre-signing: James Vince, Akeal Hosein
Pretoria Capitals
Pre-signing: Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford
Paarl Royals
Retentions: Lhuan-de-Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin
Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Durban Super Giants
Pre-signing: Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler
Retained: Noor Ahmed
Wild Card: Heinrich Klaasen