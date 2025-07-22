Aiden Markram leaves Sunrisers Eastern Cape; all teams finalise retentions Two-time SA20-winning captain Aiden Markram has left Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he will be available as the franchise can sign him using the RTM card. Meanwhile, all other teams announced their retained players and pre-signings.

Durban:

In a surprise move ahead of the upcoming SA20 season, Aiden Markram has decided to leave the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has chosen not to be retained and will instead enter the auction pool. Under his leadership, the Sunrisers won the championship in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and qualified for the final in the 2025 edition. He was also the third-highest run-screr in the 2025 season.

While Markram’s decision marks a major shake-up, the Sunrisers still have the option to reclaim him using the Right-to-Match (RTM) card at the auction, which is scheduled for September 9.

This year’s SA20 auction is set to be the most significant in the league’s short history, with 72 of the 102 squad slots still up for grabs across six franchises. With the salary cap rising to ZAR 41 million (approx. USD 2.31 million), teams have more flexibility than ever to reshape their rosters.

In another key development, the SA20 has restructured its wildcard policy. Previously used for signing unsold players post-auction, the new rule allows franchises to pre-select one domestic or overseas player outside the purse, providing more strategic freedom.

Retention announcements from the six franchises reveal a star-studded pool of returning talent. MI Cape Town retained Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada, and have signed Nicholas Pooran as a pre-signed player. Sunrisers retained Tristan Stubbs and brought in Jonny Bairstow and Adam Milne, while naming Marco Jansen as their wildcard.

Johannesburg Super Kings kept Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira, and pre-signed James Vince and Akeal Hosein. Pretoria Capitals opted for a power-packed pre-signing list including Andre Russell, Will Jacks, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Paarl Royals held onto David Miller and added Sikandar Raza and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Durban Super Giants retained Noor Ahmed and named Heinrich Klaasen as their wildcard, with Sunil Narine and Jos Buttler among their pre-signings.

The following is the list of players retained by each franchise:

MI Cape Town

Retained: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickleton, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Corbin Bosch

Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pre-signing: Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne

Retained: Tristan Stubbs

Wild Card: Marco Jansen

Johannesburg Super Kings

Retained: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira

Pre-signing: James Vince, Akeal Hosein

Pretoria Capitals

Pre-signing: Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford

Paarl Royals

Retentions: Lhuan-de-Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin

Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Durban Super Giants

Pre-signing: Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler

Retained: Noor Ahmed

Wild Card: Heinrich Klaasen