Aiden Markram, Hayley Mathews announced as ICC Players of the Month for June 2025 Star South Africa batter Aiden Markram, and West Indies women's Hayley Matthews have been named the ICC Players of the Month for June 2025 after their stellar performances throughout the month. Markram propelled South Africa to the WTC win, whereas Matthews was brilliant in bilateral series.

South Africa’s star batter Aiden Markram, fresh off of propelling the Proteas to a historic World Test Championship win, has been named as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for the month of June 2025. Furthermore, the West Indies women’s Hayley Matthews has been named the Women’s Player of the Month.

Notably, Markram clinched the award ahead of the likes of compatriot Temba Bavuma and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka. As for Matthews, she edged past South Africa’s Tazmin Brits and West Indies’ Afy Fletcher to win the award. The 27-year-old star all-rounder became the second player to win the ICC POTM award four times after Ashleigh Gardner.

Interestingly, Hayley Matthews was exceptional for her side in June. Scoring 104 runs in three ODIs against South Africa women, she also took four wickets in the series, establishing her dominance in the clashes even further.

Markram, Matthews react to winning ICC Player of the Month

Winning the Player of the Month awards for June 2025, both Markram and Matthews came forward and talked about how much winning the award means to them.

“It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to an ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me. Winning the final at Lord's is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever,” Markram said, according to an ICC release.

“It’s an honour to receive the Player of the Month award again. I’ve been pleased with my form recently, but more importantly, it’s been great to contribute to the team’s success—especially in a hard-fought T20I series against South Africa. Recognition like this is appreciated, but my focus remains on what’s ahead. There’s a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team,” Hayley Matthews said.

