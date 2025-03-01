Aiden Markram gives update on hamstring niggle ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals Aiden Markram, the stand-in captain in the England match, suffered a hamstring issue during the match and did not take further part in it. South Africa defeated England pretty easily to move into the semifinals. Markram has opened up on his injury ahead of the semifinals.

South Africa senior batter Aiden Markram suffered a hamstring niggle during his team's clash against England in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday, March 1.

Markram was the stand-in captain for the England fixture after the Proteas were already hit with illness to their regular skipper, Temba Bavuma and opening batter Tony de Zorzi. The 30-year-old Markram suffered an issue with his right hamstring while fielding in the first innings.

He went off the field and did not return for any further bit as Heinrich Klaasen got the captain's armband for the remainder of the contest. It was confirmed that Markram would not return to the field; however, he would have come out to bat if a need had arisen, which ultimately didn't.

Markram spoke to the broadcasters after South Africa chased down a meagre target of 180 with seven wickets in hand. He opened up about his hamstring issue. "(On his hamstring niggle) I think it’s alright, hopefully in the next few days, I can get good rest and recover," Markram said after the match.

The Proteas bowlers shot the England batters out for just 179. Markram credited his bowlers of adapting to the slow conditions in Karachi. "(On the pitch) It was slow initially; the boys adapted really well to the conditions. We held our lengths and bowled in good channels. (On Marco Jansen) He has been huge for us, he takes wickets upfront, he finds different ways of doing so and he pairs well with KG as well. (On Klaasen) He has been in a ridiculous sort of form for the last many months. He had a little niggle but he never really left, he has been great for us," he said.

One of South Africa or Australia will face India in the semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While all four semifinalists are confirmed, the line-ups will be out once the last group stage game between India and New Zealand is finished on Sunday, March 2.

Markram was asked about the team's plans for a potential semifinal in Dubai. "We have to see whether that’s the case and what the conditions will be like, we have a big squad to choose from. The coach generally gets the best out of the players," he concluded his post-match talk.