Aiden Markram etches name alongside Don Bradman, Gordon Greenidge at Lord's in WTC final Aiden Markram smashed a terrific century in the fourth innings of the WTC final at the Lord's. With that, he is now a part of the elite list that also feature the likes of Don Bradman, Gordon Greenidge and Michael Clarke among others.

London:

When the going got tough, Aiden Markram rose to the occasion and put South Africa in a perfect position to lift the World Test Championship final. After being bundled for 138 runs in the first innings, the Proteas pacers scripted a comeback, bundling Australia to 207 runs in the third innings. Chasing 282 runs wasn’t supposed to be easy, but Markram, along with Temba Bavuma, made it look simple as South Africa now need 69 runs more to lift their maiden ICC title in 27 years.

After Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder departed early, Markram and Bavuma took charge and scripted a 143-run partnership to end the day. The all-rounder eventually scored a phenomenal century, as he remained unbeaten for 102 runs, while Bavuma scored 65*. Meanwhile, with the ton, Markram now became a part of an elite list of cricketers who have scored a century in the fourth innings at Lord’s.

Markram became the sixth cricketer to score a century in the fourth innings at Lord’s. The list features the likes of Don Bradman, Gordon Greenidge and Michael Clarke as well. From India, Ajit Agarkar is part of the elite list.

South Africa on brink of ICC trophy

The Proteas have come close to an ICC trophy several times in the past few years, qualifying for three finals across genders, but couldn’t cross the distance. Things are much different this time around, as they only need 69 runs to win the game and have eight wickets in hand. The Australia bowlers, on the other hand, struggled heavily as the surface changed and favoured the batters on Day 3.

It is likely to remain the same on Day 4 and South Africa will be hoping to get the job done in the first innings itself. Australia will push hard in the morning but the match is well balanced in South Africa’s favour.