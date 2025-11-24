Aiden Markram equals world record as South Africa dominate India in Guwahati Test South Africa are on top in the second Test against India at the end of Day 3 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Marco Jansen was the star of the day for the visitors with a six-wicket haul, however, it was Aiden Markram who also equalled a world record in Test cricket.

South Africa are on the cusp of creating history in Guwahati as they are on top in the second and final Test against India. They are already leading the two-match series 1-0 and have a golden opportunity to seal the contest 2-0 while also registering their first series win in the country in 25 years. Marco Jansen was the star on Day 3 for the visitors; however, it was Aiden Markram who equalled an amazing world record on the field.

Even as India were bundled out for 201 runs in their first innings, Markram was attentive on the field, making sure he didn't drop any of the five catches that came his way. Moreover, Markram also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy, diving to his right as Marco Jansen ripped apart the Indian line-up with short-pitched bowling, to pick up a six-wicket haul.

Markram took the catches of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav apart from Reddy's to equal the world record of taking most catches in an innings in Test cricket. Interestingly, Markram is the 16th player in the history of the longest format and only the second from South Africa to take five catches in an innings. Graeme Smith took five catches against Australia at the WACA in Perth back in November 2012.

Steve Smith is the only player on this list to take five catches in an innings twice in Test cricket.

Marco Jansen stuns India with short balls

In response to South Africa's 489, the Indian openers - KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal - started well to add 65 runs. However, Marco Jansen took control of the proceedings then as India collapsed from 95/1 to 122/7 in a matter of 67 deliveries. Even though the tail wagged for a bit, courtesy of Washington Sundar, India were skittled for just 201 runs as Jansen finished with six wickets, most of them through short-pitched deliveries.

"There’s obviously nice pace and bounce in the wicket. Not a lot of nip or swing, a little bit here at the end. Once we saw there was a bit of bounce and better pace in the wicket, we tried to utilize that. Obviously a good day for the chaps and for myself in particular. But yeah, I feel the spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn’t moving as much and there was a dead period at some stage.

"I really feel the spinners did a brilliant job and I’m just lucky to be the one who cashed in. Who said we didn’t fight hard? Like I said, there was a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which was nice. We did think we were probably going to field, or we were preparing to field, for at least two days," Jansen said at the end of day's play.