Aiden Markram sold in SA20 auction thrice more than his price in IPL, becomes second most expensive player Aiden Markram will be earning more than three times what he is paid in the Indian Premier League for the Lucknow Super Giants. Markram was sold for a huge sum of R14 million to the Durban Super Giants after an intense bidding war in the SA20 auction.

New Delhi:

South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram briefly etched his name into the history books as he became the most expensive player in the SA20 auction history until Dewald Brevis overtook him. Markram, who led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles, parted ways with the franchise and headed to the auctions for the fourth edition of the tournament.

The star batter pulled bids from the Durban Supergiants and Pretoria Capitals as teams gave it their all to get the two-time SA20 winning captain. The bid started at 500K Rand and went all the way up to 12.6 million before Sunrisers Eastern Cape used their right to match card to get him back. However, as in the IPL auctions, the team that made the last bid was asked to submit a final bid, and the Durban Super Giants raised the bar to R14 million before the Eastern Cape pulled out.

Markram will now be playing for the Super Giant, the same parent franchise for which he plays in the Indian Premier League, but will earn three times more than what he is paid in the Indian cash-rich league.

Markram was sold for R14million, which is 7.05 crore in Indian rupees. The South Africa star was picked for just Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction by the Lucknow Super Giants, the sister franchise of the DSG. This is more than three times what he is paid in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Brevis later became the most expensive player as he was sold for R16.5 million, which is INR 8.31 crore.